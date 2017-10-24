BPW to begin smoke testing Hannibal sewer lines - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

BPW to begin smoke testing Hannibal sewer lines

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Residents on Hannibal's north side may see smoke coming from unusual spots either in their home or on their property. Officials say it's not a cause for concern.

The Hannibal Board of Public Works plans to start testing for leaks in the sanitary sewer system by pumping in smoke. 

Officials say businesses have reported sewage and storm water backups.

Some officials think it's because of cracks in the lines. Engineers say the smoke is non-toxic and will not create a fire hazard. 

"It's something we'd like to get in a routine of doing," Utility, Planning and Construction Engineer Matt Munzlinger said. "That way we can do it more proactive rather than reactively like we've done in the past."

Smoke testing will take at least a month, if not longer. Officials say if smoke comes in your home, call BPW or notify workers in the area.

