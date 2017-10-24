JWCC plans to attract new students

John Wood Community College is trying to attract new students as Illinois deals with a drop in high school students pursuing higher education.

Officials with the Illinois Community College Board say more than 1 million Illinois adults don't have a high school diploma but seven in 10 jobs will soon require some sort of education or training beyond high school. Officials at JWCC say they're using new marketing software which teaches them to focus more on the students' needs.

"This whole process has been really more about serving the people that we are communicating with; serving the students, serving the prospects, serving people that don't even know they want to be students yet. We're serving them and not just selling them a degree," said Kristen Ritterbusch, Assistant Director of Public Relations at JWCC.

By using the new marketing software, Ritterbusch says they've seen a 190 percent increase in prospects from last year to this year and they're hoping to increase that by an additional five percent next year.

