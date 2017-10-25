BBB: Small businesses vulnerable to cyber attacks

If you shop at a small business the odds of your information getting hacked are rising, that's according to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB says small businesses are becoming more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Sarah Stegeman is a Gemologist and Co-owner of Sturhahn Jewelers and says the threat of a cyber attack is something she keeps in the back of her mind.

"We want to make sure our customer's information is very secure when they shop with us," said Stegeman. "We run everything, like the numbers especially for credit cards. None of that information stays local here in our store. It simply goes to our credit processing company. "

Mara Clingingsmith with the Better Business Bureau says hackers continuously target small businesses.

"They may not be able to afford someone to come in and do all of the updates and take care of all of the security so they make an easy target," said Clingingsmith.

But, it's not all about the latest software. Clingingsmith says employee communication is the key to protecting information.

"The one thing that less than half do is employee education and that's the most cost effective thing you can do right now to protect yourself from a cyber security attack," said Clingingsmith.

"We just really try hard to make sure that anytime somebody shops with us that that information is only staying during that transaction. If we would have somebody's information it would be shredded immediately afterward," said Stegeman.

So, how do you protect yourself? The BBB says monitor your accounts. If you see something that doesn't look right, it could be a sign your information has been stolen.