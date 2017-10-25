Digging Deeper: 'Taxed Out', Thursday at Ten

As the holiday shopping season begins, how we choose to do our shopping is a hot topic.

From big box stores to locally owned shops, some struggle to stay afloat and many blame the rise in online shopping.

Local communities are also missing out on valuable sales tax dollars, as people choose not to shop local.

Natalie Will is Digging Deeper and talking to Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore about the impact of lost revenue and what the city plans to do in the future. A local shop employee also shares how they keep shoppers coming in the doors, despite the convenience and selection of online shopping.

Don't miss "Taxed Out", Thursday on WGEM News at Ten.