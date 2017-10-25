Hannibal's Market Street to close for work - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Market Street to close for work

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Board of Public Works reported a portion of Market Street will be closed Thursday for work in the area.

In a news release, HBPW stated Market Street will be closed from Price to 35th Street beginning at 8 a.m. It will be closed to through traffic until Friday at noon.

HBPW stated the closure is needed to install a new water main.

According HBPW, commercial traffic will be able to route to Warren Barrett Drive. Residential traffic will be able to detour through St. Charles Street.

