Hannibal's Market Street to close for work

The Hannibal Board of Public Works reported a portion of Market Street will be closed Thursday for work in the area.

In a news release, HBPW stated Market Street will be closed from Price to 35th Street beginning at 8 a.m. It will be closed to through traffic until Friday at noon.

HBPW stated the closure is needed to install a new water main.

According HBPW, commercial traffic will be able to route to Warren Barrett Drive. Residential traffic will be able to detour through St. Charles Street.