Local doctors stress safe sleeping habits for infants

It's SIDS awareness month and local doctors are stressing the importance of properly putting your infant to sleep.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS is just that: sudden, but pediatricians at Hannibal Regional Medical Group said there are some steps parents can take to prevent this.

Dr. Julia Roberts, a pediatrician, said SIDS affects 3,500 babies in the U.S. each year, making it the leading cause of death among infants.

She said SIDS is the term used for infant deaths that are unexplainable. Roberts said safe sleeping habits are critical.

"We always say make sure the baby is sleeping on their back in their own sleep space on a firm crib mattress," said Roberts. "No stuffed animals. No fluffy blankets. No bumpers or anything like that that could cause any issues for the baby in the crib."

She said safe sleeping habits are something more than just parents need to know. Roberts said its critical that anyone caring for your infant knows how to properly lay a baby down to sleep.

"Oftentimes, as a parent myself, when I would have somebody babysit my child, it's not always the first thing that I say is 'Make sure you put them on their back to sleep.' You have so many other things that you're worried about."

It's recommended that your infant sleep in the same room as you up to a year but Roberts said to always make sure your baby has their own separate sleep space.