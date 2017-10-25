2 injured in crash near Palmyra, Mo.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Palmyra sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the crash report, the crash happened on County Road 324, two miles west of Palmyra, at 12:08 p.m.

The report stated Sierra N. Plank, 18, of Palmyra, drove her Chevy Trailblazer across the center line and struck a Dodge Dakota, driven by Joseph E. Barnes, 68, of Palmyra. It stated Planks SUV came to a rest in a ditch.

MSHP reported Plank was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. Barnes had minor injuries but was not transported for medical treatment, the report stated.

The report stated both drivers were wearing seatbelts. It did not list any citations issued.