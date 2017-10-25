Winchester Grade School offering STEM courses

A push for more Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM instruction is taking place at Winchester Grade school.

School is now offering STEM classes for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders. Teacher Robin Varner said it's a great thing for students.

"This is the chance for them to try new things." Varner said. "To try different experiences, and to think outside the box."

Students like Danette Strang said being able to take the courses now, gives them possible leads on what they want to study in college.

"I think it's better if you expose people to it before even high school, because they can learn more about it." Strang said. "And if they know that it interests them before high school, or before college, then they can know that that's what they want to do when they get older."

Another fan of the course is Principal Andy Stumpf. He added that the school decided to start offering the class, after seeing its benefits to students.

"A lot of our students are hands on learners, and so these STEM classes give them a chance to use their hands on a daily basis." Stumpf said. "Take what they learned in math class, take what they learned in their computer classes, take what they learned in all their classes and put it to great use."

Varner said it ultimately boils down to making students excited about learning, and helping them get an early start on possible careers.

"Their excitement for STEM is very different, and motivating for kids." Varner said. "They want to be in my STEM class. They may not want to be in my science class, but they want to be in my STEM class."

Varner also added that she hopes to add more computer coding instruction to the class.