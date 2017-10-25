New technology allows faster emergency response

When seconds matter during an emergency, you want help to get to you or your family as quickly as possible. New technology in Brown County's 911 center is decreasing response times.

New computers and a brand new Enhanced 911 system has been installed in Mt. Sterling.

Dispatcher Jessica Sappington in the Brown County 911 center said the new mapping system has already made a big difference.

"There's people that don't know this area," Sappington said. "They may know what road they are on but not quite sure exactly where they are, can't see any land markers. We can pull that information up from their phone number when they called in. We then plot that out on the map and it helps us get people there.

When a call is made into 911, Sappington can already see exactly where that call came from, which makes a difference for emergency responders.

"That's just a vital piece of information that the dispatcher can obtain to help get the emergency responders to that location quicker and more accurately," Brown County Ambulance Director Brian Gallaher said.

An added feature to the new 911 system is texting, where residents can text in their emergency to dispatchers.

"Maybe there's an intruder in someone's home and the caller is afraid that the intruder may hear them talking so they will have the ability to text 911 to receive help," Gallaher said

Gallaher said funding for the system started five years ago through a county wide referendum. Now they're happy to see it up and running.

"It's been a long time coming," Gallaher added. "We've worked hard to get to this point, but I'm excited for the residents and the visitors of Brown County because now we can provide them with enhanced 911 service, which was our goal all along."

Gallaher said since they are now taking all landlines and cellphone calls, they expect more money coming into the county from surcharges. Before, all cellphone calls went to Cass County.







