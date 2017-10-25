DOT Foods expansion making progress

Employees at Dot Foods in Mt. Sterling will see some changes soon.

Crews are almost done with a new freezer break room, while progress continues on a larger office expansion. It'll replace the current office space housed in the original dot warehouse across town.

"We couldn't do it without our employees and all of our employees come from Mt. Sterling and all the surrounding communities like Quincy, Jacksonville, Macomb," Freezer warehouse manager Eric Terwelp said. "We're here for them and we want to provide for them a great experience."

The freezer break room is expected to open in two weeks, while the new offices will open in the spring.

