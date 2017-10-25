DOT Foods expansion making progress - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

DOT Foods expansion making progress

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The office expansion at DOT Foods The office expansion at DOT Foods
The freezer break room addition The freezer break room addition
Workers at the job site Workers at the job site
Crews clearing out land for the expansion Crews clearing out land for the expansion
Crews on top of the new office expansion Crews on top of the new office expansion
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) -

Employees at Dot Foods in Mt. Sterling will see some changes soon.

 Crews are almost done with a new freezer break room, while progress continues on a larger office expansion. It'll replace the current office space housed in the original dot warehouse across town. 

"We couldn't do it without our employees and all of our employees come from Mt. Sterling and all the surrounding communities like Quincy, Jacksonville, Macomb," Freezer warehouse manager Eric Terwelp said. "We're here for them and we want to provide for them a great experience."

The freezer break room is expected to open in two weeks, while the new offices will open in the spring.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.