West Hancock, Central finish regular season state ranked - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

West Hancock, Central finish regular season state ranked

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School                                            W-L          Pts    Prv       
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (7)        (9-0)      70      1           
  2.  Maine  South                          (8-1)      61      2           
  3.  Loyola                                    (8-1)      50      3           
  4.  Marist                                    (9-0)      45      4           
  (tie)  Glenbard  West                (8-1)      45      3  (7A) 
  6.  Barrington                            (9-0)      37      5           
  7.  Homewood-Flossmoor            (8-1)      33      6           
  8.  Huntley                                  (8-1)      23      7           
  9.  Naperville  Central            (7-2)      10      9           
10.  Hinsdale  Central                (7-2)      4        10         
   Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 3, Oswego 2, St. Charles East 1, South Elgin 1. 

Class 7A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (4)                    (9-0)      76      1     
  (tie)  East  St.  Louis  (4)        (8-1)      76      2     
  3.  St.  Charles  North                (8-1)      56      6     
  4.  Normal  Community                  (9-0)      52      4     
  5.  Batavia                                    (8-1)      42      5     
  6.  St.  Rita                                  (7-2)      35      7     
  7.  Hononegah                                (9-0)      31      8     
  8.  Lincoln-Way  Central            (8-1)      27      9     
  9.  Wheaton  North                        (7-2)      25      10   
10.  Hersey                                      (8-1)      6        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 5, Chicago Mt. Carmel 4, Buffalo Grove 2, Benet 1, Lincoln Park 1, Plainfield North 1. 

Class 6A
School                                                                          W-L          Pts    Prv       
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (8)                                            (9-0)      80      1           
  2.  Crete-Monee                                                        (8-1)      72      2           
  3.  Nazareth                                                              (8-1)      64      3           
  4.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Springfield)          (7-2)      50      6           
  5.  Willowbrook                                                        (8-1)      26      NR         
  6.  DeKalb                                                                  (7-2)      25      4           
  7.  Cary-Grove                                                          (6-3)      24      9           
  8.  Normal  West                                                        (7-2)      23      5           
  9.  Providence                                                          (5-4)      19      NR         
10.  Montini                                                                (6-3)      15      NR         
   Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 13, Oak Lawn Richards 13, Lake Forest 6, Riverside-Brookfield 4, Danville 3, St. Ignatius 2, Rockford Auburn 1. 

Class 5A
School                                      W-L          Pts    Prv       
  1.  Phillips  (7)                  (9-0)      79      1           
  2.  Sterling  (1)                  (9-0)      73      2           
  3.  Dunlap                              (9-0)      63      3           
  4.  Antioch                            (9-0)      50      5           
  5.  Lemont                              (8-1)      42      8  (6A) 
  6.  Washington                      (7-2)      31      6           
  7.  Decatur  MacArthur        (7-2)      23      9           
  8.  Lakes  Community            (8-1)      20      7  (6A) 
  9.  Hillcrest                        (7-2)      18      8           
  (tie)  Centralia                  (7-2)      18      7           
   Others receiving votes: Triad 15, Peoria Central 5, Rich Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 1. 

Class 4A
School                                    W-L          Pts    Prv       
  1.  Rochester  (8)              (9-0)      80      1           
  2.  Johnsburg                      (9-0)      69      3           
  3.  Herscher                        (8-1)      53      2           
  (tie)  Highland                  (9-0)      53      4  (5A) 
  5.  Althoff  Catholic        (8-1)      43      6           
  6.  Morris                            (7-2)      34      5           
  7.  Dixon                              (8-1)      28      4           
  8.  Effingham                      (8-1)      25      7           
  9.  Tolono  Unity                (8-1)      17      2  (3A) 
10.  Raby                                (8-1)      12      10         
   Others receiving votes: Taylorville 11, Herrin 11, Chicago Sullivan 2, Coal City 1, Rock Island Alleman 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv         
  1.  IC  Catholic  (9)                                  (8-1)      90      1             
  2.  Williamsville                                      (9-0)      78      3             
  3.  Byron                                                      (9-0)      64      4             
  4.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic        (8-1)      51      7             
  5.  Farmington                                            (9-0)      45      2  (2A)   
  6.  Monticello                                            (8-1)      43      6             
  7.  Peotone                                                  (8-1)      34      9             
  8.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                            (8-1)      25      8             
  9.  Trenton  Wesclin                                  (9-0)      18      10  (2A) 
  (tie)  Carlinville                                    (8-1)      18      5             
   Others receiving votes: Anna-Jonesboro 14, Wilmington 8, Fairfield 6, Alton Marquette 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                      W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (9)                    (9-0)      90      1     
  2.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley        (9-0)      77      3     
  3.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                (9-0)      66      4     
  4.  Rockridge                                        (8-1)      61      6     
  5.  Downs  Tri-Valley                          (8-1)      59      5     
  6.  Westville                                        (9-0)      40      7     
  7.  Maroa-Forsyth                                (8-1)      36      9     
  (tie)  Orion                                          (7-2)      36      8     
  9.  Chicago  (Hope)  Academy              (7-2)      9        NR   
  (tie)  Clifton  Central                      (7-2)      9        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 7, Fieldcrest 3, Knoxville 1, Eldorado 1. 

Class 1A
School                                            W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (6)                (9-0)      78      1     
  2.  Tuscola  (2)                          (9-0)      73      2     
  3.  Forreston                              (8-1)      65      3     
  4.  Annawan-Wethersfield        (8-1)      53      5     
  5.  Red  Hill                                (9-0)      47      7     
  6.  Carrollton                            (8-1)      36      4     
  7.  Camp  Point  Central            (7-2)      24      NR   
  8.  Ottawa  Marquette                (7-2)      19      10   
  9.  Athens                                    (7-2)      13      8     
10.  Fulton                                    (6-3)      11      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Stockton 8, Argenta-Oreana 7, Warrensburg-Latham 3, Dakota 1, Aquin 1, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.