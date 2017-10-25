West Hancock, Central finish regular season state ranked

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (7) (9-0) 70 1

2. Maine South (8-1) 61 2

3. Loyola (8-1) 50 3

4. Marist (9-0) 45 4

(tie) Glenbard West (8-1) 45 3 (7A)

6. Barrington (9-0) 37 5

7. Homewood-Flossmoor (8-1) 33 6

8. Huntley (8-1) 23 7

9. Naperville Central (7-2) 10 9

10. Hinsdale Central (7-2) 4 10

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 3, Oswego 2, St. Charles East 1, South Elgin 1.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (4) (9-0) 76 1

(tie) East St. Louis (4) (8-1) 76 2

3. St. Charles North (8-1) 56 6

4. Normal Community (9-0) 52 4

5. Batavia (8-1) 42 5

6. St. Rita (7-2) 35 7

7. Hononegah (9-0) 31 8

8. Lincoln-Way Central (8-1) 27 9

9. Wheaton North (7-2) 25 10

10. Hersey (8-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 5, Chicago Mt. Carmel 4, Buffalo Grove 2, Benet 1, Lincoln Park 1, Plainfield North 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (8) (9-0) 80 1

2. Crete-Monee (8-1) 72 2

3. Nazareth (8-1) 64 3

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7-2) 50 6

5. Willowbrook (8-1) 26 NR

6. DeKalb (7-2) 25 4

7. Cary-Grove (6-3) 24 9

8. Normal West (7-2) 23 5

9. Providence (5-4) 19 NR

10. Montini (6-3) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 13, Oak Lawn Richards 13, Lake Forest 6, Riverside-Brookfield 4, Danville 3, St. Ignatius 2, Rockford Auburn 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (7) (9-0) 79 1

2. Sterling (1) (9-0) 73 2

3. Dunlap (9-0) 63 3

4. Antioch (9-0) 50 5

5. Lemont (8-1) 42 8 (6A)

6. Washington (7-2) 31 6

7. Decatur MacArthur (7-2) 23 9

8. Lakes Community (8-1) 20 7 (6A)

9. Hillcrest (7-2) 18 8

(tie) Centralia (7-2) 18 7

Others receiving votes: Triad 15, Peoria Central 5, Rich Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (8) (9-0) 80 1

2. Johnsburg (9-0) 69 3

3. Herscher (8-1) 53 2

(tie) Highland (9-0) 53 4 (5A)

5. Althoff Catholic (8-1) 43 6

6. Morris (7-2) 34 5

7. Dixon (8-1) 28 4

8. Effingham (8-1) 25 7

9. Tolono Unity (8-1) 17 2 (3A)

10. Raby (8-1) 12 10

Others receiving votes: Taylorville 11, Herrin 11, Chicago Sullivan 2, Coal City 1, Rock Island Alleman 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (9) (8-1) 90 1

2. Williamsville (9-0) 78 3

3. Byron (9-0) 64 4

4. Bloomington Central Catholic (8-1) 51 7

5. Farmington (9-0) 45 2 (2A)

6. Monticello (8-1) 43 6

7. Peotone (8-1) 34 9

8. Decatur St. Teresa (8-1) 25 8

9. Trenton Wesclin (9-0) 18 10 (2A)

(tie) Carlinville (8-1) 18 5

Others receiving votes: Anna-Jonesboro 14, Wilmington 8, Fairfield 6, Alton Marquette 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (9) (9-0) 90 1

2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0) 77 3

3. Hamilton West Hancock (9-0) 66 4

4. Rockridge (8-1) 61 6

5. Downs Tri-Valley (8-1) 59 5

6. Westville (9-0) 40 7

7. Maroa-Forsyth (8-1) 36 9

(tie) Orion (7-2) 36 8

9. Chicago (Hope) Academy (7-2) 9 NR

(tie) Clifton Central (7-2) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Shelbyville 7, Fieldcrest 3, Knoxville 1, Eldorado 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (6) (9-0) 78 1

2. Tuscola (2) (9-0) 73 2

3. Forreston (8-1) 65 3

4. Annawan-Wethersfield (8-1) 53 5

5. Red Hill (9-0) 47 7

6. Carrollton (8-1) 36 4

7. Camp Point Central (7-2) 24 NR

8. Ottawa Marquette (7-2) 19 10

9. Athens (7-2) 13 8

10. Fulton (6-3) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Stockton 8, Argenta-Oreana 7, Warrensburg-Latham 3, Dakota 1, Aquin 1, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.