Fort Madison mayor seeks third term, challenger demands change

In just under two weeks, voters in Missouri and Iowa will head to the polls. In Fort Madison, the race for mayor is heating up.

The current mayor is seeking re-election and his challenger has different ideas for the city.

Driving down the street in Fort Madison, you can see the signs for mayor, one wants change.

"The city has needs and you have to address those needs," candidate Chris Sorrentino said. "Residents have wants and needs. You need to address those too. It's not about what we want, it's about what they want. "

The other wants to finish his work in progress.

"The longest thing on my tenure would be the depot and getting a platform for the Amtrak movement," Mayor Brad Randolph said. "The other big one would be the negotiation for Highway 61 when the state handed that over to us. "

Chris Sorrentino said the city isn't trending in the right direction. He said there is unnecessary spending, disregard of safety with the resources in the fire and police departments, and lack of jobs for residents. He said more needs to be done.

"We need to set better goals for the city, get those goals achieved and don't let anything or anyone stand in our way," Sorrentino said.

Randolph said one of his goals was infrastructure and fixing the streets.

"We are making a difference that way," Randolph said. "We aren't just patching and piecing things together. We are actually going in and redoing things and improving them once and for all. "

Sorrentino said he wants to see a better job of preserving history to bring more tourism to the city.

"We need to publicize all that and put it all out there and give people a reason to come to Fort Madison," Sorrentino said. "Yeah, it all takes money, but we have revenue that is currently coming in that you can do it with."

Sorrentino said the city is built on working class families like himself and he wants to rebuild the trust between the city government ans the people.

"People have just said, why bother voting, it's not going to matter anymore," Sorrentino said. "I keep telling people, this, 'If I am elected as your mayor, it will matter from here on out."

Randolph said he's proud of the work he's done so far and wants to keep riding the success.

"I think I am doing a good job for the city," Randolph said. "I hope people recognize the time and effort that it takes to keep the city at the forefront of everybody's minds. That's why I am asking for their vote."

Both candidates agreed on the issue of creating more youth programs. They believe new efforts would limit crime while developing a better community.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th.



In Fort Madison, poll times are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.