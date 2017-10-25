Teal Pumpkin Project raises food allergy awareness - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teal Pumpkin Project raises food allergy awareness

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

When you go trick-or-treating next week, you may notice a teal pumpkin on the doorstep. These houses are a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. 

It's a nationwide effort to offer non-food treats on Halloween for kids who may suffer from a food allergy. Cassidy McCandless is the dietician at Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy and says families with a teal pumpkin on their door hand out non-food items such as bubbles and stickers. 

"Children have so much candy that they get on Halloween that even for a child without food allergies it's nice to get something not full of sugar, something they can play with, something that isn't going to go to waste the next day," said McCandless. 

Quincy Medical Group is hosting a teal pumpkin event on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in Washington Park and will feature pumpkin decorating, bounce houses and fun for the whole family. 
 

