MeToo Encourages Local Women to Come Forward

The #MeToo social media movement has now reached 85 countries with more than 1.7 million tweets. It's a way to showcase the vast number of women who have been victims of sexual assault or harassment and it's having an impact locally.

Earlier this month Actress Alyssa Milano shared a tweet asking people who had been sexually assaulted or harassed to tweet with the hashtag Me Too. The effort follows allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted dozens of women.

Within hours, millions of poeple responded. Megan Duesterhaus is the executive director at Quanada and said it's not just high profile celebrities who are sharing their stories.

"Scores of people that I'm friends with or acquaintances with on social media were using hashtag 'Me Too' all over the place," Duesterhaus said.

She added that women from all walks of life can be a victim of sexual violence.

"There's no way to totally insulate yourself as a woman," Duesterhaus said.

Anita Rodriguez is the assistant state's attorney for Adams County and said sexual violence cases are something she deals with on a daily basis.

"I just came from a staffing (meeting) at the Child Advocacy Center, which is just victims under 18, and I can tell you that we had four pages of cases we reviewed," Rodriguez said.

That's not counting the survivors who have yet to come forward. Rodriguez hopes the 'Me Too' social media movement will show women they are not alone.

"All that we can hope is that it will help give them the courage to come forward," Duesterhaus said.

If you've been a victim of sexual violence you can call Quanada's hotline at 1-800-369-2287.