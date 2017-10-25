MSHP use helicopter to assist missing boater search

The search for a boater missing on the Mississippi River for a week and a half reached new levels Wednesday.

To find 19-year-old Ean Reinold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched from the air. Boaters got a boost in the search for a couple of hours with a helicopter searching from the skies. However, after finding nothing, they returned to quarters and searchers continued from the ground.

The Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps says they've started doing surface searches on the water since this is the point when the body should begin to surface. Rescuers said some family and friends of Reinold continue to show up waiting for him to be found. It helps remind the volunteers why they are out there.

"If it was you, you'd want closure," Volunteer Mike Gohel said. "You'd want to know where he was at. You don't want him out there and they go home every night wondering what happened to him or where did he go. It's all about the closure. That's the main thing."

Troopers said they're on standby to come back out for the search if needed. Volunteers said the search will continue until they find Reinold's body.