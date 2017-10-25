Gas stations expect little impact from Mega Million changes

Mega Million prizes could soon climb higher and faster with changes starting on Saturday.

Officials say the redesigned game will see starting jackpots more than double at $40 million. However with the jackpot increase, odds of winning drop to 1 in 24. It also means ticket prices increase from $1 to $2 per play.

Local gas stations don't think it will have a big impact on ticket sales.

"You'll have people that will complain instantly if the prices go up or they're less likely to win," Ayerco cashier Ashley Porter said. "So I mean it might, but then again you have your faithful so that will probably stay the same."

The debut of the new game is Saturday, October 28th with the first drawing on Halloween night.