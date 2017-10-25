Gas stations expect little impact from Mega Million changes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gas stations expect little impact from Mega Million changes

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Mega Million number slip left unfilled. Mega Million number slip left unfilled.
Mega Million numbers printed on a lottery ticket. Mega Million numbers printed on a lottery ticket.
Cashier Ashley Porter punches numbers for a lottery ticket. Cashier Ashley Porter punches numbers for a lottery ticket.
Cashier scans lottery ticket. Cashier scans lottery ticket.
Sign for Mega Million drawing on display. Sign for Mega Million drawing on display.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Mega Million prizes could soon climb higher and faster with changes starting on Saturday.

Officials say the redesigned game will see starting jackpots more than double at $40 million. However with the jackpot increase, odds of winning drop to 1 in 24. It also means ticket prices increase from $1 to $2 per play.

Local gas stations don't think it will have a big impact on ticket sales. 

"You'll have people that will complain instantly if the prices go up or they're less likely to win," Ayerco cashier Ashley Porter said. "So I mean it might, but then again you have your faithful so that will probably stay the same."

The debut of the new game is Saturday, October 28th with the first drawing on Halloween night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.