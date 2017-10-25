Opportunity Awaits: BWP eyes first playoff win in first home playoff game

SCIOTA, IL. (WGEM) -- Unlike last season the Bushnell-West Prairie football program didn't have to sweat out Saturday's IHSA playoff pairings show.



For the first time in the program's brief history the Sparclones were an automatic qualifier after a seven-win regular season.



There are other differences in the two seasons. Most notably, last fall BWP had a 2-4 record at one point and had to win its final three games to become playoff eligible.



This fall the Sparclones had earned a playoff spot before they even stepped on the field in Week 9.



And there's another way they hope to separate themselves from the 2016 squad: notching the first playoff win in program history.



"We just kind of started the process last year of getting to the playoffs. We're hoping we can take some steps in the right direction and get a win under our belt in the playoffs," BWP head coach David Roddis head coach. "It would be a huge deal."



According to running back Nate Ferguson, "For the seniors last year, and even the whole team, it left a bad taste in our mouth. It was great getting (to the playoffs) because we had never been there, but we didn't come out and play the way we wanted to. Now we're playing with kind of a chip on our shoulders I'd say."



The added bonus of wrapping up the regular season with a 7-2 record means Bushnell-West Prairie gets to host a playoff game for the first time in program history.



Senior Devin Yocum says it was one of their goals when practice started back in August.



"It's everything. That's what we've been working for all season," Yocum explained.



"For that to finally come true it's eye opening a little bit, that we finally got to where we wanted to be. Playing teams like Farmington, Elmwood-Brimfield, and Illini West, all high-caliber teams, (will) prepare us for the postseason."



Roddis added: "First playoff game for this co-op at home is going to be huge. It's going to bring all these communities together (and) get them all excited about football."



The Sparclones host Carlyle on Saturday. The Indians enter the contest with three consecutive victories to earn their first playoff berth since 2013.



Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. in Bushnell.