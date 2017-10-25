Keokuk's McGhghy steps down as football coach

KEOKUK, IA. (WGEM) -- The way Keokuk High School athletic director Zach Summers described football coach Matt McGhghy's impact was best.



"You will not find anyone else that is more passionate about Keokuk and Keokuk athletic than Coach McGhghy," Summer noted.



Those words came in a press release issued Wednesday morning, a release that revealed McGhghy had officially resigned as head coach following three seasons.



The Keokuk native had an up and down tenure with the Chiefs, one that included a six-win season a year ago but was followed by an 0-9 campaign this fall.



Overall, McGhghy had a 9-18 record as Keokuk's leader.



McGhghy felt now was the best time to step aside and allow someone else a shot at rejuvenating the program.



Summers says the search to find McGhghy's replacement has begun.