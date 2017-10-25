Wednesday's Area Scores - October 25

**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional Semifinals)
Dunlap: 0
QND: 7
Mitchell Murphy: Hat trick
Macker Little/Seth Anderson: 2 goals each
Raiders: (20-4)
Normal U-High: 1
Peoria ND: 3
-- QND vs. Peoria ND (Friday, 7 p.m.)
**College Soccer**
-- WOMEN
12) Quincy: 3
William Jewell: 2
(Overtime)
Maddie Bauer: GW goal in 105th minute
Lady Hawks: (15-2, 13-1) - 9th straight win (trailed 2-0 at halftime)
-- MEN
Quincy: 1
William Jewell: 0
Justin Armfield: goal
Hawks: (6-10, 5-9), snap 6-game losing streak
**College Volleyball**
Stephens: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
25-15, 25-13, 25-14
Claire Maupin: 14 assists
Lady Trojans: (5-22, 2-8)
