Wednesday's Area Scores - October 25

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Mitchell Murphy scored the game's first three goals in QND's 7-0 sectional semifinal win over Dunlap. Mitchell Murphy scored the game's first three goals in QND's 7-0 sectional semifinal win over Dunlap.

**High School Soccer, Boys**

(Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional Semifinals)
Dunlap: 0
QND: 7
Mitchell Murphy: Hat trick
Macker Little/Seth Anderson: 2 goals each
Raiders: (20-4)

Normal U-High: 1
Peoria ND: 3
-- QND vs. Peoria ND (Friday, 7 p.m.)


**College Soccer**

-- WOMEN
12) Quincy: 3
William Jewell: 2
(Overtime)
Maddie Bauer: GW goal in 105th minute
Lady Hawks: (15-2, 13-1) - 9th straight win (trailed 2-0 at halftime)

-- MEN
Quincy: 1
William Jewell: 0
Justin Armfield: goal
Hawks: (6-10, 5-9), snap 6-game losing streak


**College Volleyball**

Stephens: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
25-15, 25-13, 25-14
Claire Maupin: 14 assists
Lady Trojans: (5-22, 2-8)

