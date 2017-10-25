Wednesday's Area Scores - October 25

Mitchell Murphy scored the game's first three goals in QND's 7-0 sectional semifinal win over Dunlap.

**High School Soccer, Boys**



(Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional Semifinals)

Dunlap: 0

QND: 7

Mitchell Murphy: Hat trick

Macker Little/Seth Anderson: 2 goals each

Raiders: (20-4)



Normal U-High: 1

Peoria ND: 3

-- QND vs. Peoria ND (Friday, 7 p.m.)





**College Soccer**



-- WOMEN

12) Quincy: 3

William Jewell: 2

(Overtime)

Maddie Bauer: GW goal in 105th minute

Lady Hawks: (15-2, 13-1) - 9th straight win (trailed 2-0 at halftime)



-- MEN

Quincy: 1

William Jewell: 0

Justin Armfield: goal

Hawks: (6-10, 5-9), snap 6-game losing streak





**College Volleyball**



Stephens: 3

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

25-15, 25-13, 25-14

Claire Maupin: 14 assists

Lady Trojans: (5-22, 2-8)