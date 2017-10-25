QND students host 5th grade Halloween party

Students hold on to toilet paper for the Mummy Wrap competition.

Students dress up as Cubs player and manager.

Halloween fun and scares filled the halls of a Tri-State high school Wednesday.

Students at Quincy Notre Dame hosted their yearly 5th grade Halloween party. There were games and activities for 5th graders from each of the city's Catholic schools.

Students say it's a good way to introduce elementary students to high school.

"It's very important. It kind of unifies together as a group," Senior Sophia Marcolla said. "It lets us know who we are, who's coming into our school and who they get to meet as a group. It's just awesome."

Part of the fun included prizes for best costumes.