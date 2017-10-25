QND students host 5th grade Halloween party - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND students host 5th grade Halloween party

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Student throws a ball during the Monster Toss.
Students dress up as Cubs player and manager.
Students play twister during Halloween Event.
Students hold on to toilet paper for the Mummy Wrap competition.
Studen prepares to throw a ball during a toss game.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Halloween fun and scares filled the halls of a Tri-State high school Wednesday.

Students at Quincy Notre Dame hosted their yearly 5th grade Halloween party. There were games and activities for 5th graders from each of the city's Catholic schools.

Students say it's a good way to introduce elementary students to high school. 

"It's very important. It kind of unifies together as a group," Senior Sophia Marcolla said. "It lets us know who we are, who's coming into our school and who they get to meet as a group. It's just awesome."

Part of the fun included prizes for best costumes.

