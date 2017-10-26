QPS School Board names two more elementary schools - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS School Board names two more elementary schools

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The board announced two more names Wednesday night. The board announced two more names Wednesday night.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools now has two more names for its new elementary schools.

The board approved naming the 48th and Columbus Road Elementary after Dr. Abby Fox Rooney, a Quincy native who was the first female physician licensed in Illinois.

The board also approved naming the North 12th Street Site after former Tuskegee Airman and Quincy native Colonel George Iles.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.