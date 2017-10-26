NEMO men facing multiple drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

NEMO men facing multiple drug charges

Gilbert (left) and Jared Scobee. Gilbert (left) and Jared Scobee.
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Authorities say two northeast Missouri men were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges following the execution of search warrants.

In two news releases, the Clark County Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of Gilbert Scobee and Jared Scobee. 

Following an extensive investigation, Sheriff Shawn Webster stated a search warrant was executed Tuesday at Gilbert Scobee's home at 127 S. Mulberry St. in Alexandria. During the search, Webster stated cultivated marijuana and a "considerable" amount of processed and packaged marijuana was seized.

The sheriff's office reported another search warrant was executed the same night at 24711 County Road 134 in Kahoka, the home of Jared Scobee. During that search, Webster stated authorities also seized cultivated marijuana, along with processed and packaged marijuana. 

Gilbert Scobee faces the following charges:

  • delivery of a controlled substance except, 35 grams or less of marijuana
  • manufacturing a controlled substance
  • possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana
  • keeping or maintaining a public nuisance

Jared Scobee faces the charges below:

  • delivery of a controlled substance except, 35 grams or less of marijuana
  • manufacturing a controlled substance
  • possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana
  • possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Unlawful use of a weapon - subsection 11- possesses weapon and a felony controlled substance
  • keeping or maintaining a public nuisance

Both men were taken to the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 cash-only bonds.

