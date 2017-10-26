Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

This Saturday, October 28th, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event was implemented by the DEA to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, with the majority of local law enforcement offices across the country participating, providing an anonymous way to get rid of unused prescription drugs.

There are several drop-off sites across the Tri-States, including the Adams County Health Department from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.



They ask that you do not bring liquids or needles, only pills or patches.



