Battling the opioid crisis locally

President Donald Trump has declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency. Counselors at Preferred Family Healthcare said government initiatives can be helpful because they provide funding to treat addiction.

However, President Trump's announcement doesn't provide additional money to combat the problem. Instead, it allows existing grant money to be redirected to better deal with the crisis.

Patrick Middendorf, a substance abuse counselor with Preferred Family Healthcare, said anything helps.

"Most of our people with addiction don't have funds," explained Middendorf. "They don't have the money. So, anything to help them get into what they need, the assistance they need is more than welcome. They need it."

Middendorf said the Medicated Assisted Treatment program is one of the federally funded programs that is being used locally.

Aside from funding, Middendorf believes continuing education at every age from children to adults can help.

"It's not just the kids who need to know, it's also the families that need to know. 'What do I need to watch for? What do I need to be aware of?' From doctors to the legal system, all of us working together can actually start to curb this."