Several QHS athletes spotlighted on All-WB6 teams

**Quincy High School**



-- All-Western Big Six Selections



(FOOTBALL)

*First Team*

Jirehl Brock (RB)

Daniel Fross (OL)

Owen Shelton (OL)

Triston Hoener (DL)

Brock Baird (LB)

Aaron Shoot (DB)

Avery Wilson (Punter)



*Honorable Mention*

Aaron Shoot (WR)

AJ Miller (OL)

Avery Wilson (Kicker)

Mason Feller-Blakemore (LB)



(VOLLEYBALL)

*First Team*

Sierra Erke (Opposite Side Hitter)

Kayla Mast (Outside Hitter)

Ali Spohr (Setter)



*Honorable Mention*

Kailey Owsley (Libero)

Lexi Wolf (Outside Hitter)



(SOCCER)

*First Team*

Jaeden Smith (Forward)

Robby Phillips (Forward)

Jordan McNay (Midfield)



*Honorable Mention*

Harrison Rosen (Midfield)