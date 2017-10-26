Several QHS athletes spotlighted on All-WB6 teams

**Quincy High School**
-- All-Western Big Six Selections
(FOOTBALL)
*First Team*
Jirehl Brock (RB)
Daniel Fross (OL)
Owen Shelton (OL)
Triston Hoener (DL)
Brock Baird (LB)
Aaron Shoot (DB)
Avery Wilson (Punter)
*Honorable Mention*
Aaron Shoot (WR)
AJ Miller (OL)
Avery Wilson (Kicker)
Mason Feller-Blakemore (LB)
(VOLLEYBALL)
*First Team*
Sierra Erke (Opposite Side Hitter)
Kayla Mast (Outside Hitter)
Ali Spohr (Setter)
*Honorable Mention*
Kailey Owsley (Libero)
Lexi Wolf (Outside Hitter)
(SOCCER)
*First Team*
Jaeden Smith (Forward)
Robby Phillips (Forward)
Jordan McNay (Midfield)
*Honorable Mention*
Harrison Rosen (Midfield)
