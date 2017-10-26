DIGGING DEEPER: 'State of Depression', Thursday at Ten - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

DIGGING DEEPER: 'State of Depression', Thursday at Ten

Posted:

Parts of the Tri-States get poor reports when it comes to dealing with mental health issues.

Meet a family struggling to find help.

"You can't get that at your local doctor's office,” a local father said.

Why was a tri-state mental health facility closed?  WGEM News is Digging Deeper.  

"It's not that simple," Theresa Armstrong, Bureau Chief of the Iowa Department of Human Services Division of Mental Health and Disability Services, said. "We need to develop the array of services".

What's behind this breakdown for those in need of help?

Don't miss "State of Depression", Thursday on WGEM News at Ten.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.