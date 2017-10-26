Help for residents with heating costs

Ameren Illinois and Two Rivers Regional Council helped Ameren customers with their heating bills on Thursday.

As many of us fire up our heaters, a partnership hopes to lower energy bills for some local Ameren customers.

Ameren Illinois has teamed up with Two Rivers Regional Council. Through the partnership customers who meet low-income requirements can get a one-time energy assistance grant up to $150. They said this was a great opportunity for costumers.

"The response has been great," said Becky Pruden with Two Rivers Regional Council. "They're excited, they're happy, it's very positive. They can't believe how quickly it's happening for them. So, this is a very positive thing for the community. "

"For these costumers it's just important and it's just very relevant for their households to have some type of assistance," said Stacey Young with Ameren Illinois. "For a lot of households who perhaps don't qualify for LIHEAP grants, Ameren Illinois is helping to fill that gap."

Ameren said they helped more than 350 costumers on Thursday and also offered energy saving and cost management tips.