2 accused of stealing cash from produce stand

Authorities say two Quincy residents were arrested Thursday for stealing cash and other items from a garden produce stand.

In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Donald W. Mayes, 51, and Melissa W. Martin were arrested and charged with theft.

The news release stated the two suspects stole the cash and items from a stand in Adams County, but didn't give a specific location.

The sheriff's office reported Mayes and Martin were out of jail on bond in connection with a burglary investigation back in August.

