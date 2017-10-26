2 accused of stealing cash from produce stand - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

2 accused of stealing cash from produce stand

Posted:
Mayes (left) and Martin Mayes (left) and Martin
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities say two Quincy residents were arrested Thursday for stealing cash and other items from a garden produce stand.

In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Donald W. Mayes, 51, and Melissa W. Martin were arrested and charged with theft.

The news release stated the two suspects stole the cash and items from a stand in Adams County, but didn't give a specific location.

The sheriff's office reported Mayes and Martin were out of jail on bond in connection with a burglary investigation back in August.

RELATED: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.