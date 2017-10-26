Old downtown buildings a concern in Pittsfield

City officials say the building has been run down for years.

The square in downtown Pittsfield is home to dozens of businesses and local restaurants. But, it's also home to old, falling down buildings. There's an effort to change that.

City leaders say Mike's Tavern, just north of the square has been run down for years, and business owners like Jane Ann Petty with Free Press Coffee said getting rid of buildings like this would help the town.

"It's the heart of our city and so anything to clean it up and make it a better place for all of us to do business, we're always pleased with that," Petty said.

Mayor John Hayden agrees. Earlier this month, the Zoe Preservation Society agreed to give the building to the city for demolition.

"If it actually got so bad, it would fall in and maybe do some damage to the Zoe Theater itself," Hayden said. "It's just strictly more for safety and it also just looks bad."

Another building the city is keeping their eye on is the old Irving building downtown. Owner Lisa Butter said she is working to get it back into good condition.

"We're in the process of tearing down the brick that is decaying and we're trying to keep the front, but I'm trying to save the original two buildings," Butter said.

Hayden said the building is in the fix or flatten program, meaning the owner fixes it, or the city takes it down.

"We don't like to do it on the business side, but if it gets to the point we have to, we'll do that," Hayden said.

But owner Lisa Butter hopes to have the building back to its former glory by the spring.

"It's an ongoing process and we do want the square cleaned up," Butter added. "I think it will make more businesses want to come to the neighborhood."

The city is accepting bids for the demolition of Mike's Tavern. The city hopes to have the building torn down within two months. The mayor said they will turn it into a parking lot for the time being until someone else shows interest.



