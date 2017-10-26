Rise in enrollment at JWCC's Southeast campus

The new John Wood Community College Southeast Learning Center is seeing a big rise in enrollment this fall.

College officials said this year they have 109 students this fall compared to 64 last year. Diane Vose with John Wood said the new science labs that are now offered on the Pittsfield campus have brought in more students.

"We have a great natural science lab here now, located in our building, and also a brand new health science lab," Vose said. "Those are our two big drivers of our enrollment in classes down here."

The campus moved into their new facility just north of Pittsfield this fall.