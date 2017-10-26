Rise in enrollment at JWCC's Southeast campus - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rise in enrollment at JWCC's Southeast campus

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The John Wood Southeast Education Center The John Wood Southeast Education Center
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

The new John Wood Community College Southeast Learning Center is seeing a big rise in enrollment this fall.

College officials said this year they have 109 students this fall compared to 64 last year. Diane Vose with John Wood said the new science labs that are now offered on the Pittsfield campus have brought in more students.

"We have a great natural science lab here now, located in our building, and also a brand new health science lab," Vose said. "Those are our two big drivers of our enrollment in classes down here."

The campus moved into their new facility just north of Pittsfield this fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.