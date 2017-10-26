Make plans now to treat ash trees

Educators said you should make plans now for the spring to treat your Ash Trees.

If you want to save your ash trees from dying, educators said make plans now to protect them.

Educators at the Illinois Extension Office said the Emerald ash borer insect is invading ash trees in Quincy and Nauvoo, Illinois. They said the larva will kill the trees if they aren't treated.

"If you are deciding not to treat, you are eventually going to have to remove the tree," said Kari Houle the University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator. "The thing to remember once ash trees are dead the start falling apart, so know you want to make sure you are getting them out before the start falling apart."

Educators said you won't be able to treat them during the winter,so make plans now, so treatment can begin in the spring. They add if the tree is still small it will be more cost effective to remove it, but large trees are a different story.

"On a homeowner scale if the tree is in good shape, it's healthy, and it's in a good location and you're willing to invest in it, the treatment cost long term is going to be a little bit cheaper than the upfront removal cost," said Houle.

She adds if anyone who is in a 10 to 15 mile radius of an infestation is recommended to treat their ash trees and to make sure you contact a qualified insured arborist.