On the Sidelines: Western Illinois shifts focus to Jackrabbits

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- Rarely, if ever, is there an easy opponent for Western Illinois inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference.



"It's a tough schedule. The Missouri Valley is really the SEC of FCS," defensive back David Griffith indicated.



"You're not going to have an easy game but we're built for it."



After a 24-12 loss at No. 2 North Dakota State the Leathernecks return home Saturday to face No. 11 South Dakota State.



The Jackrabbits and No. 12 Leathernecks have identical 5-2 records and 2-2 marks inside the conference.



"They laid it to us pretty good in Brookings a year ago. We learned our lesson," WIU head coach Charlie Fisher noted.



"We went up there and we just didn't play very well. (We) ran the ball early, and were effective early, and then we ran out of gas offensively. We got to play better on both sides of the ball."



Western's defense will once again be tested.



SDSU boats the ninth best scoring average in the country at 38 points a game and its 55 percent third down conversion rate is tops in all of FCS football.



"It's going to be a big week for the pass game. As a defensive back group we're really going to take this week heavily and we're going to work really hard to shut them down," Griffith added.



An effective rushing attack remains critical for the Leatherneck offense.



Last week the unit only had 31 yards rushing, nearly six times less the amount they normally pick up on the ground per game.



It seems like a good time to get back on track against a Jackrabbit defense second to last in the Valley in stopping the run.



"I think we just got to be balanced. Be able to run the ball and then get into our passing game," tight end Tony Harper said.



"We've been a good offense all season. This past week was not a good outing for us but I'm definitely confident we'll bounce back."