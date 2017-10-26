Back in the Bracket: QND heads south in search of upset

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- In Bill Connell's 26 seasons as head coach of the Quincy Notre Dame football program his teams have only missed the playoffs five times.



And three of those times came in the first five years of his tenure.



Simply put the Raiders aren't used to being on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason picture.



But that was the case last season when they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.



A 5-4 record this season has QND back in the postseason with a trip to undefeated and No. 3 Highland on Friday night.



Connell says you can throw out the records at this point.



"This weekend there will be a 15 seed beat a number two (seed). It happens all the time. We hope that's us," Connell said.



"The bottom line is if you're going to play you're going to play to win. If we can play at the same level that we've played at these last six weeks, we're 5-4, (but) we're a couple plays away from being 7-2."



QND's biggest challenge will be stopping the high-powered Highland offense.



The Bulldogs are averaging 51 points a game but only played three teams with winning records during the regular season.



Friday's game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. with highlights yours on Sports Extra.