Thursday's Area Scores - October 26

**High School Volleyball**



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Quincy Regional Championship*

Edwardsville: 2

Quincy High: 0

25-22, 25-16



*Class 2A QND Regional Championship*

Beardstown: 0

QND: 2

25-14, 25-5

Sydney Hummert: 13 kills

Maddie Peters: 13 assists

Hannah Peters: 9 digs

Lady Raiders: (29-8)

-- QND vs. Riverton (Monday, 6:30 p.m. at New Berlin)



*Class 2A Knoxville Regional Championship*

Illini West: 2

Knoxville: 0

25-20, 25-20

-- Illini West vs. Dee-Mack (Monday, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington)



*Class 1A Payson Regional Championship*

Brown County: 0

Payson: 2

25-14, 25-9

Cassie Eidson: 28 assists

Josie Stanford: 10 kills

Lady Indians: (36-1)

-- Payson vs. Mt. Pulaski (Monday, 6:30 p.m. at Triopia)



*Class 1A West Prairie Regional Championship*

Southeastern: 0

West Prairie: 2

25-9, 25-18

Peyton Bowman: 11 kills

Cora Vyhanek: 24 assists, 13 digs

Lauren Glick: 10 digs, 8 kills

-- West Prairie vs. Wethersfield (Monday, 5:30 p.m. at Brimfield)



*Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional Championship*

Unity: 1

JX Routt: 2

24-26, 25-16, 25-23

Alyssa Steinkamp: 26 digs

Kaylee Nichols: 24 assists

Addison Miller: 16 kills, 14 digs



(IGHSAU)

*Class 1A Region Semifinals*

5) Holy Trinity: 3

6) New London: 1

16-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Emily Box: 25 kills

Eryn Anderson: 11 kills

Taylor Boeding: 10 kills

Maya Rashid: 50 assists

Mya Lawlor: 29 digs

Lady Crusaders: (36-5)

-- Holy Trinity vs. Southeast Warren (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Ottumwa)





**College Soccer, Women's**



Western Illinois: 1

Omaha: 3

Madeline Edwards: goal

Leathernecks: (2-15, 1-6)