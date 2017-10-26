Social services banding together for community hub

Several social service agencies across Quincy are interested in making a one-stop shop for help.

These agencies have big plans for Washington School, if they can secure the building once Quincy Public Schools moves their classrooms out in the spring.

Mike Nobis with Quincy Teen REACH says much of the people they serve live in the Washington School area.

"It's more than just trying to help them," Nobis said. "I think the word here or the vision we're looking for is to empower them. We want to give them a pathway out of poverty."

Officials with Horizons Social Services say Nobis approached them with the idea of offering services in the "HUB", helping families with food on the northside.

"The best location in the world isn't going to be able to serve everybody," Horizon's Director of Operations Dain Duffy said. "So having like a satellite area where we can work out of to provide needs for even more people than we do now, would be excellent."

It would also include workforce development, adult education, legal assistance and healthcare. United Way of Adams County Executive Director Todd Bale feels this would be important for the area, but says cost is always a concern.

"The only concerns are around sustainability," Bale said. "There's some budget concerns, longevity and liability and all those things."

However, he feels it's a smart idea.

"The timing is right, but the timing is also short.," Bale added. "There's going to be an auction in eight months. So we have to move pretty quick."

Money to buy the building is also in question. Superintendent Roy Webb says the school district legally has to auction the building off. Nobis wants to the school district to gift the building to the agencies.

"We need the school district, to not only continue to partnership with us, but be a major player in it," Nobis explained.

At the United Way of Adams County's next board meeting, directors will look at the costs for the building and to run it. That will help them and the other agencies figure out how they can make it work in the upcoming auction.