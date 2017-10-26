Quincy School Board cuts costs at Harrison School site

It's too big and it's going to cost too much. That's the word as the Quincy school board works to nail down the final plans for the last of five new elementary schools.

QPS is altering plans for the new school east of 36th and Harrison to save money. They're looking at cutting square footage, and changing the orientation of the building to make it more efficient. This all to trim more than a million dollars off the project, but it's still around $400,000 dollars over budget.

School officials say even with these changes, the building will be comparable to the other new schools.

"Once you are inside the building, yes there are some differences," Quincy School Board Vice President Mike Troup said. "Overall it's the same general footprint, with the number of classrooms, the office , the cafeteria, the tornado shelter room and the gyms."

QPS originally budgeted $13.5-million for the project. Officials hope to have bids returned and award a contract by the end of the year. The new school is set to open in August of 2019.