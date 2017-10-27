Extreme Halloween yard display in Hannibal

A Tri-State homeowner is spooking up his house just in time for Halloween.

Hannibal Resident Jonathan Coleman says he started a tradition of putting up Halloween decorations at his home on Chestnut Street about ten years ago and has added more displays over the years, costing him upwards of $1000.

But he says it's all worth it when he sees the trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

"Ghouls, goblins, witches and especially seeing the kids, that's my highlight right there. The different costumes. It's just one of those fun points of life I think."

The decorations will be up until November 1 and he says if you can't come by for Halloween, just wait until you see his light display for Christmas.