Extreme Halloween yard display in Hannibal

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Tri-State homeowner is spooking up his house just in time for Halloween. 

Hannibal Resident Jonathan Coleman says he started a tradition of putting up Halloween decorations at his home on Chestnut Street about ten years ago and has added more displays over the years, costing him upwards of $1000. 

But he says it's all worth it when he sees the trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. 

"Ghouls, goblins, witches and especially seeing the kids, that's my highlight right there. The different costumes. It's just one of those fun points of life I think." 

The decorations will be up until November 1 and he says if you can't come by for Halloween, just wait until you see his light display for Christmas.

