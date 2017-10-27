Fire destroys Hannibal home

The home destroyed in Thursday's fire is at 1323 Walnut St.

A fire destroyed a vacant home in Hannibal Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home at 1323 Walnut Street just before 9 p.m. By 9:30, the house was already destroyed.

The fire also spread to a couple of trees nearby.

Firefighters said they're not sure how the fire started. They said the house had been vacant for about 10 years and no utilities were hooked up to it.

Investigators are looking into the fire, but said they may not be able to find a cause because the home was destroyed.

Authorities say no one was injured.