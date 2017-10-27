Local travel stop causing traffic concerns

Some New London residents want city council to address traffic issues surrounding a popular travel stop in the area.

Love's Travel Stop in New London has become a popular stopping point for folks traveling up and down Highway 61 and State Highway 19. It's so popular that residents are concerned about the traffic coming in and out.

"It's kind of starting to get congested and if they could improve the lanes there it would be very good," said Missouri resident Joshua Timbrook.

Timbrook isn't the only one who feels that way. Earlier this week, a resident brought up traffic concerns to New London's City Council saying it sometimes takes too long to get out of the parking lot due to the influx of semis.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation said they're aware of the concerns but have no plans on fixing anything at this time.

The truck stop opened in December 2016. Although there have been no reported accidents, residents said it's just a matter of time.

"I've seen some near misses," said Timbrook.

"It's definitely brought a lot of traffic this way and a lot of people coming in and leaving," said Missouri Resident Scott Bryan. "I've definitely seen where there could be an accident. "

Despite the traffic concerns, Love's Travel Stop has given a boost to the local economy, bringing in people who would otherwise pass through that part of town. The travel stop also employs dozens of people from the surrounding area.