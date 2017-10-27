Lawmakers file plans calling for sexual harassment training

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Proposals calling for sexual harassment training for elected officials and others at the state Capitol are in the works.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan has filed a measure requiring training for government officials and to publish names of those who don't comply. Lobbyists would also have to undergo training and develop harassment policies.

The plan will be discussed in committee next week. A vote is expected next month.

Also, state Rep. Litesa Wallace, a Rockford Democrat, has proposed another plan requiring training of legislators, staff and lobbyists.

The legislation follows social media campaigns encouraging women who've experienced harassment to come forward after allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced.

An open letter calling for a change in Capitol culture has over 200 signatures.

The bills are SB402 and HB4134.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.