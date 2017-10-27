QPD to increase Halloween weekend patrols - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPD to increase Halloween weekend patrols

By Travis Sloan
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With Halloween Weekend being a big one for parties and alcohol consumption, local police and bars say they have plans in place to make sure people stay safe. 

Barney's manager Adriana Longobardi says she and her staff members are expecting a big crowd for Halloween weekend.

"We plan for that," said Longobardi. "We plan extra staff, we want to get people their drinks served and just to have crowd control. It's nice to know that we're going to have an overload of people."

The Quincy Police Department will also be keeping a close eye out this weekend. Officer Kelly VanderMaiden says many people drink to celebrate the holiday.

"The weekend before Halloween, regular people have parties at their homes, some bars in town have parties, so we just recommend that you make a plan before you go out for the evening."

At Barney's, Longobardi says they'll be ready if someone has had too much to drink. She says bartenders make it a point to know their customers, so they can keep them from getting behind the wheel.

"That let's you know where this person's at, how much have they had to drink. Our bartenders cut people off. They'll give them a water. We really encourage DDs, we'll give them free soda."

At QPD, VanderMaiden says officers will be out this weekend, and she has a message for anybody thinking about taking a chance and driving home.

"It's never okay to drink and drive. For your safety, and the safety of others on the roadway it's just never a good idea to drink and get behind the wheel of a car."

Longobardi says another thing Barney's encourages is for their patrons to leave their cars overnight in their parking lot. She says it's not worth risking harm to yourself or others.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following tips:

Motorists

  • Use caution while behind the wheel.
    • Slow down and be alert in residential areas.
    • Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
    • Eliminate distractions so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
  • Drive sober or get pulled over.
    • Always designate a sober driver and plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night if you plan on celebrating Halloween with alcohol.
    • Use your community’s sober ride program or take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
  • Watch out for your family, friends, and neighbors.
    • If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.
    • If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements to where they are going.

Pedestrians

  • Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.
    • Designate a sober friend to walk you home.
  • Keep kids safe.
    • Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision.
    • Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
    • Choose face paint when possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
    • Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights.
  • Remember, everyone is a pedestrian.
    • Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
    • Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

