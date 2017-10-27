Protect your plants from cold temperatures

Mill Creek Farm said if you don't protect during cold temperatures your plants it can cause them to die.

Mill Creek Farm said you can cover your plants with a blanket to protect them from the cold.

At the Mill Creek Farm they have a green house to keep their produce safe from cold weather.

But, owner Mike Roegge said you don't have to have a greenhouse to protect your garden from the weather. He said to cover your plants with a blanket or a sheet. Make sure it touches the ground, so it will trap the heat from the soil. Roegge warns plants can easily be damaged in the cold.

"You see frost on a plant, even at 34 or 35 degrees, it can still cause damage to the plant even though it's not below freezing,"said Roegge.

And, Roegge warns you should be careful if you decide to cover your plants with plastic.

"The problem with plastic is that if it gets too hot," said Roegge. "Say you don't take the plastic off during the day and it gets to be 40 to 50 degrees and the suns out it can really get too hot underneath that plastic, because it doesn't have a way to vent itself. "

Roegge said plants such as kale, lettuce, broccoli, spinach, and even your mums can handle temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

FREEZE WATCH

A Freeze Watch is issued when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

FREEZE WARNING

A Freeze Warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

FROST ADVISORY

A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.

A Frost Advisory is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Frost Advisory is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

***INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE