Macomb bypass project pushed back

Illinois Department of Transportation officials say the new Macomb bypass likely won't be opened this year as anticipated.

The bypass project started in 2012, but has been subject to multiple delays. When completed, the six-mile bypass will connect Highway 336 and Highway 67.

Officials say some additional drainage work has been added to the project, forcing the completion date to be pushed back. The bypass is now expected to open in the spring of 2018.

IDOT reported the entire project was estimated to cost $120 to $132 million.

RELATED: "Macomb bypass closer to completion"