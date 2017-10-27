How to keep the bugs out of your home

They said you should spray the outside of your home to prevent bugs from coming in.

Colder temperatures could bring some unwelcome visitors into your home like ants, spiders, ground beetles and even mice.

Rodney Becks with O'Donnell's Termite and Pest Control said they start moving indoors to take shelter when it gets cold. He said now is the time to start spraying to prevent them from coming in and make sure you buy a product that's specific for the pest you want to get rid of. He also said read the instructions on how to use the product safely. He said now is the time to start spraying to prevent them from coming in.

"As long as it's above freezing or 35 degrees, you can treat. The only time you don't want to treat outside is when it's raining, or if it's going to rain within an hour, or a real windy day."

He also adds that you should spray around any pipes or dryer vents that lead into your home.