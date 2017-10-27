Woman catches produce stand theft on camera - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman catches produce stand theft on camera

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Joye Anderson says video captured someone stealing money from her tomato stand. Joye Anderson says video captured someone stealing money from her tomato stand.

A video of the stand appears to show a thief ripping off the "honor box" at an Adams County produce stand.

Joye Anderson said that her son put a deer camera in the tree above her tomato stand.

Melissa Martin and Donald Mayes were arrested for the crime.

Anderson said in her twenty years of doing this, she'd never had someone steal from her.

"I don't think they appreciate the hard work that goes into gardening, and the low price that I charge." Anderson said. "Fifty cents to a dollar a pound is not that much."

Anderson also said that she now plans on installing a pad-lock on her money jar.
 

