Friday Sports Extra - October 27

Macker Little was one of four different QND goal scorers in its 4-2 sectional championship victory.

**High School Soccer, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Peoria ND Sectional Championship*

QND: 4

Peoria ND: 2

Mitchell Murphy/Ben Whittaker/Macker Little/Seth Anderson: goals

Raiders: (21-4), trailed 2-1 at halftime

-- QND vs. Wheaton Academy - Sterling Super-Sectional (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)





**High School Football**



(IHSA)

*Class 6A Playoffs, First Round*

Quincy High: 28

St. Laurence: 48

Jirehl Brock: 2 rushing TD's

Logan Ross: 2 TD passes

Aaron Shoot: 2 TD receptions

Blue Devils: (6-4)



*Class 4A Playoffs, First Round*

QND: 0

3) Highland: 45

Raiders: (5-5)



(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District Semifinals*

Hannibal: 6

Moberly: 41

Gabe Worthington: TD pass, 63-yards rushing

Will Whitaker: TD reception

Billy Smashey: 63 yards rushing

Pirates: (6-5)



*Class 2 District Semifinals*

Clark County: 28

Macon: 18

Indians: (7-4), 6th straight win (beat Tigers for the second time this season)



Centralia: 0

9) Palmyra: 24

Jacob Kroeger: 83-yard TD run and TD reception

Noah Mencer: 31-yard FG, TD pass

Peyton Plunkett: 11 tackles, 56 yards rushing

Palmyra: (9-2), outscore Centralia 57-0 in both meetings this season

-- Clark County at Palmyra (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1 District Semifinals*

Mark Twain: 6

1) Monroe City: 52

Panthers: (11-0)



Scotland County: 14

South Shelby: 38

Cardinals: (6-5), 3rd straight win

-- South Shelby at Monroe City (Friday, 7 p.m.)





**College Volleyball**



Western Illinois: 1

Omaha: 3



Quincy: 1

UMSL: 3

Lady Hawks: (7-17, 4-9)



Culver-Stockton: 0

Peru State: 3

Kendra Gengenbacher: 17 digs

Lady Wildcats: (9-22, 2-15)