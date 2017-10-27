Friday Sports Extra - October 27

**High School Soccer, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Peoria ND Sectional Championship*
QND: 4
Peoria ND: 2
Mitchell Murphy/Ben Whittaker/Macker Little/Seth Anderson: goals
Raiders: (21-4), trailed 2-1 at halftime
-- QND vs. Wheaton Academy - Sterling Super-Sectional (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
**High School Football**
(IHSA)
*Class 6A Playoffs, First Round*
Quincy High: 28
St. Laurence: 48
Jirehl Brock: 2 rushing TD's
Logan Ross: 2 TD passes
Aaron Shoot: 2 TD receptions
Blue Devils: (6-4)
*Class 4A Playoffs, First Round*
QND: 0
3) Highland: 45
Raiders: (5-5)
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District Semifinals*
Hannibal: 6
Moberly: 41
Gabe Worthington: TD pass, 63-yards rushing
Will Whitaker: TD reception
Billy Smashey: 63 yards rushing
Pirates: (6-5)
*Class 2 District Semifinals*
Clark County: 28
Macon: 18
Indians: (7-4), 6th straight win (beat Tigers for the second time this season)
Centralia: 0
9) Palmyra: 24
Jacob Kroeger: 83-yard TD run and TD reception
Noah Mencer: 31-yard FG, TD pass
Peyton Plunkett: 11 tackles, 56 yards rushing
Palmyra: (9-2), outscore Centralia 57-0 in both meetings this season
-- Clark County at Palmyra (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1 District Semifinals*
Mark Twain: 6
1) Monroe City: 52
Panthers: (11-0)
Scotland County: 14
South Shelby: 38
Cardinals: (6-5), 3rd straight win
-- South Shelby at Monroe City (Friday, 7 p.m.)
**College Volleyball**
Western Illinois: 1
Omaha: 3
Quincy: 1
UMSL: 3
Lady Hawks: (7-17, 4-9)
Culver-Stockton: 0
Peru State: 3
Kendra Gengenbacher: 17 digs
Lady Wildcats: (9-22, 2-15)
