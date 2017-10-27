Playoff Buzz: Brown County regroups in time for postseason

MT. STERLING, IL. (WGEM) -- Through the first six weeks of the regular season there was plenty of buzz surrounding the Brown County football team and justifiably so.



The Hornets were 6-0, including wins over Beardstown, Unity-Payson, and Triopia.



And then Week 7 happened.



A trip west on Highway 24 to rival Camp Point Central and everything went wrong, most notably turnovers, penalties, and an inability to take advantage of multiple trips to the red zone.



The end result was a 20-point setback and it was followed by a 34-7 loss at Pleasant Hill. Both games served as quite the wake-up call for Tom Little's team.



"We take pride in the fact that we lost to two playoff teams," Little said.



"Our conference is really strong and hopefully that will make us, as a whole conference, ready for this playoff run."



According to senior Devin Tynan, "A lot of teams started to doubt us. They didn't think we are the powerhouse that we should be. I kind of feel like, coming in to the playoffs, we have a lot to prove to show we're still Brown County. We're still the big bad team and we're still the big green machine."



The Hornets closed the curtain on the regular season with a 14-point win at North Greene and hope that's exactly the positive momentum they need with their Class 1A playoff opener quickly approaching.



They head to Arcola on Saturday afternoon and Brown County feels it may have somewhat of an advantage.



"(Arcola has) got a good run game and we need to stop that and we should be able to run the ball against them, too," senior Joe Hendricker said.



"They don't really get to see a Wing-T team that much. That is something that is played just around here, so I think we can surprise them with that."



Little added: "Kids don't get to see the Wing-T (a lot). Unless you see it a lot, and we see it a lot in our conference, and other conferences don't see it at all. It's not something you watch in college football, or pro football, so sometimes it's an advantage just because kids are unfamiliar with it."



Brown County is making its 13th playoff appearance in the last 14 years and Arcola is in the post-season for the fourth consecutive season. and just two seasons removed from a 1A state championship.



Saturday's kickoff is set for 2 p.m.