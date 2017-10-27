Boil advisory in effect for parts of New London - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil advisory in effect for parts of New London

Posted:
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) -

A boil advisory was issued Friday night for some residents in New London, Missouri.

The advisory is for Church Street to West Street, 1st to 5th and all of 2nd Street, according to Keith Miller with the city who says it was caused by a water main break.

The advisory will remain in effect until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.