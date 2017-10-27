Coats for Kids donations to be distributed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Coats for Kids donations to be distributed

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If your child needs a coat to stay warm this winter, Quincy is the place to be Saturday.

Altrusa International and Reliable Pest Solutions are handing out coats collected through the Coats for Kids campaign Saturday morning.  

The coats will be handed out from 9 a.m. to noon at the Masonic Temple at 428 Jersey Street in Quincy.
 

