Best Buy in Quincy set to close permanently Saturday

Few cars in the parking lot outside of Best Buy in Quincy.

Saturday, Best Buy in Quincy closes for good leaving behind a big building sitting empty.

Shoppers walked out of the doors Friday, not happy knowing they'll have limited shopping options soon.

"It stinks," Melissa Franklin said. "They are the major electronic store we have in town."

Others say they weren't surprised.

"I don't think people shop in Quincy enough to keep big businesses around like this," Brody Hollensteiner said.

With the store's closure, 28 jobs will be lost. The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce hopes other companies absorb the employees.

"We'll still work closely with workforce development and initiative, professional and personal training for individuals that want to move to that next level," Executive Director Latonya Brock said.

Quincy Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer says filling the building will take a lot of time. He says the larger the building you're trying to replace, "The harder it is to fill."

Bevelheimer used the building at the corner of 33rd and Broadway as an example. In 2014, TGI Friday's closed. It took until 2017 for IHOP to announce they were stepping in.

"A lot of the franchise organizations are going down in size," Bevelheimer explained. "A lot of the grocery stores are going to smaller sizes. The footprints are getting smaller."

The biggest lesson from Best Buy's closure.

"Two words, Shop Local," Bevelheimer added. "It means everything to the city of Quincy when it comes to sales Tax Revenues."

A message residents echoed.

"We just really need to support the local businesses around here," Hollensteiner explained. "Then maybe we can start getting the bigger stores that we want."

